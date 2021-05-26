Cancel
Mercury, NV

Mercury in retrograde is coming—here's what to expect during the astrological shake-up

By Laura Harman
msn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercury retrograde is coming up very soon, so here is everything you need to know about the astrological event and how it may affect you. There are various astrological events taking place in the next few weeks that may bring peace or disruption to our lives. Alongside the blood moon in May 2021 and the upcoming lunar eclipse that is being called the flower moon, Mercury will be going into retrograde very soon.

www.msn.com
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

Jupiter In Pisces Will Bring A Summer of Karmic Tests: Here's What To Know

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Is this the real thing...or just a fantasy? From May 13 to July 28, 2021, expansive Jupiter will make its first of three visits to Pisces, the zodiac sign that rules creativity, hidden information, and the subconscious.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

The Best Survival Tip for Each Sign During Mercury Retrograde in Gemini, According to an Astrologer

It’s that time of the year again! Between May 29 and June 22, Mercury retrograde in Gemini, which is set to be a notably powerful retrograde, will rock our world. Mercury retrograde transits are generally connected to blips in communication, but given that Mercury is both the ruler of Gemini and the sign in which the transit is occurring, we can expect communication to be potentially even more strained. And with the start of the retrograde period falling on a holiday weekend, there’s a good chance traffic will be unideal (travel is another common Mercury in retrograde issue).
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Aries (5/31-6/7)

Mars trines Neptune at the beginning of the week, bringing a spark of creativity in the early week. When Venus enters Cancer, take a break from the bustle of your work and online life and spend time with the people you truly love. The moon enters your sign in the middle of the week, which boosts your energy but also makes you prone to impulsivity. The sun’s trine with Saturn gives you the opportunity to sit down and clearly define your life goals. Mercury squares Neptune, which may cause some minor confusion and miscommunication. Unfortunately, your ruling planet Mars opposes Pluto, and this clash may reveal some hidden information from the past.
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Capricorn (5/31-6/7)

Don’t take the people who care about you for granted; let your loved ones know how much they mean to you while Venus is in Cancer. The sun trines Saturn, your ruling planet, which sends you a powerful reminder that you are very skilled in your career and you are capable of achieving anything you desire. You must remember that you can handle anything when the Mercury-Neptune square brings an unexpected change in your work schedule. When Mars opposes Pluto, conflict can be hard to avoid, but you can use this opportunity to have honest conversations with your loved ones and work to make your relationships better.
Astronomyarcamax.com

Saturn's Suggestions to the Sun

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is so much going beautifully right around you and yet you'll still hear complaints -- a force of habit for some. They could suffer in paradise. Either ignore them or invoke a reality check to interrupt their pattern. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's not what...
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Sagittarius (5/31-6/7)

When Mercury trines Neptune, you may find yourself revisiting and beginning to heal from your issues with family from the past. You like to repress your emotions rather than truly heal from them, and Venus’s orbit in Cancer encourages you to confront your unresolved issues directly. The mood brightens significantly as the sun trines Saturn and Venus trines Jupiter. Communication becomes difficult when Mercury squares Neptune, culminating into ferocity when an uncomfortable, unforeseen truth is revealed during the Mars-Pluto opposition. Try to be honest and communicate clearly without adding fuel to the fire.
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Pisces (5/31-6/7)

The week begins with newfound creativity regarding your self-expression. The moon enters your sign early this week, encouraging you to be even more imaginative and compassionate. Venus’s entrance into Cancer will leave you eager to show your affection for others. The sun’s trine with Saturn will help you dissolve any unresolved inner conflicts. The Mercury-Neptune square and Mars-Pluto opposition may throw you off your feet, but you must keep pushing yourself forward in order to achieve your goals.
AstronomyMichigan Daily

Aquarius (5/31-6/7)

The moon is in your sign at the start of this week, which means that you may focus your eye on the future, but pull away from your emotions as a result. You will find inspiration in the Mercury-Neptune trine. Venus’s movement into Cancer will allow you to take a break from your worries and spend time resting and developing your existing relationships. The sun trines your ruling planet, Saturn, and brings forth another spark of creativity to perfectly complement the potential new work opportunities that Venus’s trine with Jupiter brings. However, when Mars opposes Jupiter, do not bury yourself in work to escape your inner frustrations; face your issues head-on.
AstronomyPedestrian.TV

This Mercury Retrograde Is More Intense Than Ever So Here’s What You Should Defs Avoid Doing

As I’m sure you’ll know by the oodles of fearful posts on Instagram, Mercury Retrograde has arrived and it will be wreaking havoc on our lives until June 22. While the same rules apply for all retrogrades (i.e. don’t sign anything, double check risky texts, allow extra time for travel etc etc), there are some additional things to look out for this time ’round as it coincides with both eclipse season and Gemini season.
LifestyleElite Daily

The Most Common Misconceptions About Each Zodiac Sign Can Easily Be Explained

The stereotypes around each zodiac sign are so commonly known, it's impossible to navigate an astrology-loving world and not come across them once or twice. "Aries are so aggressive" or "Geminis can be so fake" are just a couple examples. Not only are these stereotypes not always true, they can actually be some of the biggest misconceptions about the signs. Astrology is a complex study, and each zodiac sign can't be simplified down to a one-size-fits-all stereotype. Designating these assumptions to your not-so-favorite zodiac sign can make it easier to understand why you seem to never get along with Scorpios or Libras, but there isn't always truth to them. The most common misconceptions about each zodiac sign may be more popular than the actual qualities they embody, but getting to the root of why they're so commonly known (and surprisingly inaccurate) can help you understand yourself and others much better.
Malibu, CAMalibu Times

Photos: Heavenly Effects

The sky put on a show on May 26, lighting up for an astronomical phenomenon known as the Super Flower Blood Moon. The May full moon—nicknamed the Flower Moon by the Farmers Almanac—was a supermoon last month, because it was the closest full moon of the year, making it extra bright. The “blood” in the name referred to the lunar eclipse, which was visible before dawn. The Malibu Times’ Multimedia Director Julie Ellerton caught it all on camera, from the cotton candy sunset to the moonrise to the predawn eclipse, in one long night!
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Pluto Retrograde Dominates Half the Year—Here’s Your Best Tip for Survival, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Pluto may be the smallest planet, but, astrologically speaking, at least, it’s not to be discounted. As a force that governs death and transformation, Pluto’s influence factored into the cosmic chaos and social upheaval that marked 2020’s intensity. Well, good news: Though it’s in retrograde transit for a significant portion of the year, there’s not too much to fear regarding Pluto retrograde 2021. While the cosmic event may bring some challenges, this retrograde—which started April 27 and lasts through October 6—is surprisingly common.
AstronomyPosted by
Well+Good

With the Waxing Quarter Moon in Leo, Expect a Few Surprises This Week

As the moon waxes from new to full this week, we have the waxing quarter moon at 29° of Leo on Wednesday, May 19th at 3:29 p.m. A waxing quarter moon brings conflict to light, highlighting unforeseen obstacles and curveballs while inviting a course-correction. Since this one happens at the last degree of Leo, a sign known for a bit of flair and drama, we can expect it to bring with it a few surprises.
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

June Marks the Final Supermoon of 2021, Called a "Super Strawberry Moon"

If you think you've seen all the celestial events to happen this year, you've got another thing coming. While May gave us a handful of reasons to keep our eyes to the sky (like its Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower and Super Flower Blood Moon), June's locked and loaded with starry happenings as well. From its stunning solar eclipse on June 10 to a Super Strawberry Moon — which takes place on June 24 and is the last supermoon of 2021 (!) and the last full moon of spring — June's yet another month for astrological awakenings. If you're interested in how the heck to watch the Super Strawberry Moon, here's what you need to know.
LifestyleThought Catalog

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Venus In Cancer

Transiting Venus will be in the sign of Cancer beginning June 2 and it will remain there until June 27. While this Venus transit will be in a water sign, it will bring us some good flow of energy, since it will not be in any harsh aspects to Saturn. The flowing sextile that Venus will have with Uranus will bring out our more adventurous side where we may socialize with new people or go to parties more. Although Venus will be opposing Pluto towards the end of the transit, this energy is needed and will serve to uplift and transform us.
AstronomyHelloGiggles

From Soulmates to Friends, an Astrologer Ranks Gemini's Romantic Compatibility

Geminis are known for their twin personality. On one hand, they are outgoing, fun, and talkative. On the other hand, however, they're not ones to mess with when they're having a bad day. According to Lisa Stardust, our resident astrologer, Geminis are adaptable. When it comes to romantic love, their social personality makes it easy to build relationships and connect with many zodiac signs. But, their logical side might make them clash with others. If you're a Gemini and you're still looking for your one true love, put the dating apps down, and first, let's find out your compatibility with other zodiacs.
AstronomyPosted by
StyleCaster

Good Luck, Bestie—Mercury Retrograde Begins This Week

Oooooh boy—everyone’s favorite astrological event is on its way. Are you ready for the upcoming Mercury retrograde in Gemini? To be completely honest, I’m not. Mercury retrograde has a really bad reputation in the world of pop astrology. And a lot of it is warranted! If you’re not familiar with this wild cosmic event, let me give you the scoop, starting with the very basics. A few times yearly, because of the positioning and movement of Earth and Mercury, Mercury looks like it’s going backwards on its track around the sun. This sort of “backward” movement made ancient astrologers freak TF out back in the day, and using their knowledge of human behavior, they discovered a link between this phenomenon and our little lives.
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

Astrologers Say This Week Is Going To Be A Walk On The Romantic Side

As we cruise into Gemini season, all signs point to a loving week ahead. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins. That's when supportive Saturn in Aquarius will lock eyes with radiant, romantic Venus in Gemini. Both planets are parked in buzzy air signs, which fans Cupid's more tempestuous flames. But it's all good because this transit can light a bright fire in our hearts. In our heads, too, since the spark of attraction may build into a legendary love affair!