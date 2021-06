GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WTVQ) – In an effort to encourage those who are elligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Meijer announced Thursday, May 20, that it will give customers a $10 coupon off any purchase when they complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store. For customers who already completed their vaccines with any provider, including Meijer, it is offering a different coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.