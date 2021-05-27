Meet Ricochet, the Surf Therapy Golden Retriever Working with Veterans and Children with Special Needs
Judy adopted Ricochet, a very talented golden retriever, when she was just a puppy. At only 8 weeks, the pupper jumped on top of a boogie board in a kiddie pool. Surprised at her great balance, Judy knew Ricochet had something special. Little did she know this incredible dog would learn to surf, and in the process, help children and veterans take to the ocean and experience the healing power of the water.www.dailypaws.com