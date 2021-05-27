Meet Ricochet, the Surf Therapy Golden Retriever Working with Veterans and Children with Special Needs

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Alice is an adorable affectionate pocket size 1-year-old Chihuahua. Alice is a bit timid at first but once she warms up she won’t want to leave your side. One of her favorite activities is falling asleep in the sun while being massaged. She has the cutest ears that perk up when you call her name. Alice loves to be pet and cuddled but, is also happy to play by herself.