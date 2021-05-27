Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Meet Ricochet, the Surf Therapy Golden Retriever Working with Veterans and Children with Special Needs

By Sarah Gerrity
dailypaws.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudy adopted Ricochet, a very talented golden retriever, when she was just a puppy. At only 8 weeks, the pupper jumped on top of a boogie board in a kiddie pool. Surprised at her great balance, Judy knew Ricochet had something special. Little did she know this incredible dog would learn to surf, and in the process, help children and veterans take to the ocean and experience the healing power of the water.

www.dailypaws.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Retriever#Squirrels#Boogie#Golden Gophers#Joy#Pupper#Veterans#Therapy#Regular Doggy Activities#Chasing Gophers#Seagulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Pets
Related
Petsgeauganews.com

FREE Golden Retriever Pups

Hello , Below is the description of my Ad . FREE Golden Retriever Puppies to Forever Homes! 1 Male,1 Female. Excellent temperament! House trained with very good trainable natures & perfect for families with children and other pets! I will not re home to just any-one. Please email me at: Josephinemccallum56@aol.com or Text .
Petspowerofpositivity.com

Adorable Golden Retriever Loves Going to the Beach

Nothing can brighten up your day quite like a golden retriever. Just looking at them reminds you of sunshine because of their glossy, tan coat and happy nature. Golden retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it’s easy to see why! They’re lovable, friendly, loyal, easy to train, and make wonderful family pets.
AnimalsPosted by
AdrianaS

Golden Retriever Adopts Orphaned Lamb As Her Own Curly Puppy

Benny the Lamb, also known as Bennedict CurlyPatch, thinks he’s a puppy. That’s because his birth mother rejected him, so a Golden Retriever named Lily stepped up to adopt him. They might look like an unusual pair, but they are incredibly happy together. Videos of Benny and Lily’s relationship have...
PetsKRDO

Support rolls in for therapy dog needing wheelchair

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Spork’s daily walk can be unpredictable, but Kimi Anderson is always there to lift him up. Spork has a degenerative disc disorder, causing paralysis in his back. However, things are about to get a little easier for both Spork and Kimi. The first time CBS13 met Kimi,...
Animalsbbcgossip.com

This Morning viewers delighted by Golden Retriever ‘buddy dog’

This Morning viewers were delighted today after a blind six-year-old boy told how he’s become best friends with an adorable Golden Retriever. Rubin Hellier-Smith, from Crickhowell, south Wales is registered blind and was matched with three-year-old ‘buddy dog’ Vesper through Guide Dogs Cymru last autumn. Vesper has undergone guide dog...
Baltimore County, MDWbaltv.com

Firefighters rescue golden retriever from Loch Raven Dam

Baltimore County firefighters rescued a golden retriever Friday afternoon from the Loch Raven Reservoir. According to the Providence Volunteer Fire Co., firefighters and Baltimore Environmental Police were called around 2:37 p.m. for an animal rescue at the Loch Raven Dam. Officials said firefighters found a golden retriever named Jackson, who...
Boone, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Veterans find healing with 'equine therapy'

BOONE, N.C. – Caleb Waters joined the Marines in 2008. "I can’t say it wasn’t an enjoyable time in my life. It definitely shaped me into the person I am today," Waters said. He served for eight years, went on five deployments and later became a combat instructor. "The Taliban...
Animalsnd.gov

Golden Retriever with brucellosis sought

BISMARCK – An adult female Golden Retriever under quarantine for brucellosis was removed from its yard in Fargo near the El Zagal golf course around May 9, 2021. The microchip is #900215001868719. Anyone who finds the dog or has information regarding it should immediately notify the Board of Animal Health at 1-800-242-7535 or email doa-bah@nd.gov. If the dog is surrendered to a veterinary clinic or shelter, staff should isolate the dog and employ appropriate protective measures.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on May 7

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Alice is an adorable affectionate pocket size 1-year-old Chihuahua. Alice is a bit timid at first but once she warms up she won’t want to leave your side. One of her favorite activities is falling asleep in the sun while being massaged. She has the cutest ears that perk up when you call her name. Alice loves to be pet and cuddled but, is also happy to play by herself.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter on May 21

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Ray is a 2.5-year-old terrier mix. He is super sweet and has a ton of energy. He would be great in an active household with older children. He's housebroken and gets along with dogs his size.
Walnut Creek, CAOCRegister

Surf therapy helps find healing among the waves

Back in 2001, I was hired to perform at a 45th surprise birthday party up in Walnut Creek for Scott Ellis, a stoked surfer, diver and reported fan of my music. Not surprisingly, most of the guests remembered me more for my Miller Lite Beer commercials than they did for my surfing, this being 29 years after my last pro surfing event.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Friendship Circle Miami Gearing Up for Action-Packed Summer Camp Programs for Special Needs Children and Young Adults

Summer camp at the Friendship Circle Miami is one of the most anticipated times of the year. This year, the programming department has designed four, distinct, fun-filled and action-packed camp programs specifically for teenagers and young adults with special needs. Friendship Circle’s camp programs offer unique opportunities for children with...
Washington County, INsalemleader.com

Work out and honor a veteran

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to kick back and enjoy the outdoors or you could join the Memorial Day Murph Challenge, sponsored by the Washington County YMCA. If you are not familiar with the Murph Challenge, it is a tradition meant to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy. The Y website reads, “The Murph Challenge is a tradition that helps push us, humble us, and allow us the opportunity to dedicate a bit of pain and sweat to honor Lt. Murphy, a man who sacrificed everything for our freedom.”