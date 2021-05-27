Cancel
State Fair Entertainment takes over Santa Anita Park with live music, rides, food and more

By Kelli Skye Fadroski
OCRegister
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the LA County Fair not returning to full form until May 2022, State Fair Entertainment is bringing a new event to Los Angeles County this summer. State Fair Santa Anita Park will take over Santa Anita Park in Arcadia 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays July 29-Aug. 22. Activities include fair rides and games, local and national live music performances, food and beverage vendors and shopping.

