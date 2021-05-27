Cancel
Creek County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CREEK COUNTY At 355 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Depew, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Depew Shamrock... Milfay This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 198. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

