Tiger Woods focused on ‘my number one goal right now: walking on my own”

Wearable fitness-tracking technology in various forms has been making its way into pro sports in the past few years, from MLB-approved heart monitors and elbow sleeves to English Premier League electronic performance and tracking systems to NBA smart rings to monitor potential COVID-19 symptoms. But much of the information from this wearable tech has been meant only for players and team staffers; while broadcasts have also improved their usage of stats for individual players, as with “distance covered” for soccer or “baserunning speed” in MLB, those stats tend to come from tracking technology utilizing cameras rather than from anything players are wearing. So fitness wearable company WHOOP’s partnerships with the PGA Tour and the LPGA Tour are particularly interesting, especially as it’s led to usage of PGA Tour player heart rate data on broadcasts. Here’s an example of that from the Wells Fargo Championship coverage on Golf Channel last month, featuring Rory McIlroy: