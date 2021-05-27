Cancel
Tiger Woods focused on ‘my number one goal right now: walking on my own”

By MATT BONSTEEL The Washington Post
Sun-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Woods has had five back surgeries, including spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017, and his left leg has been operated on five times. But the severe injuries to his right leg that he suffered in a Feb. 23 car crash have been the worst of all, he said this week.

