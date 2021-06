When Amy Heckerling’s Fast Times At Ridgemont High kicked off the teen sex comedy craze of the 1980s, it did so with a subplot about a young woman getting an abortion. Yet even as that movie influenced decades of comedies about Brads and Spicolis, it’s only recently that a woman’s right to choose has finally reentered the teen comedy lexicon. The winning new high school buddy romp Plan B joins Unpregnant (and, on the more dramatic end, Never Rarely Sometimes Always) as a road trip movie about two loyal best friends facing the challenges of a sexist health care system. And though this particular trip hits a few creative speed bumps along the way, it’s buoyed by great comedic specificity and two (hopefully) star-making performances.