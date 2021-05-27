CMPD officer seriously hurt after falling off bike responding to a call, officials say

CHARLOTTE — A CMPD officer was riding a bike while responding to a call Thursday afternoon in southwest Charlotte when they lost control it and fell off.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Choate Circle and Tryon Street.

CMPD said the officer was involved in an “accident,” but did not go into detail.

