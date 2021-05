Remarks delivered at the People & Planet, not Profits Tax Day in Boston, MA on May 17th 2021. What does my generation have to look forward to in the future? A future of rationed health care where we and our loved ones have to fight for our medical care. Where we have to demand to talk to a nurse when we are sick. Where our insurance refuses to pay for most of the cost for necessary procedures. Where we are forced to delay or even refrain from seeking medical attention. Where healthcare is increasingly profit driven. It’s about time we had free universal healthcare!