VetStrong needs help to better deliver donations to veterans in need of help

SAN ANTONIO - VetStrong is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping Veterans in SA who are getting back on their feet. VetStrong helps approximately 200 previously homeless Veterans and their families a year, by helping them find shelter and much-needed furniture. VetStrong is raising funds to buy their own moving truck to better pick up and deliver donations of furniture and household furnishings such as beds, tables, cribs, lighting fixtures and chairs to the clients they serve.