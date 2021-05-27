Arkells share new single ‘All Roads’

Taken from his long-awaited debut album, The End. Earlier this year producer and designer Caleb Halter, aka Feral, returned from a five year hiatus from music with ‘In Flames’, a gloriously cinematic concoction of choppy samples, buzzing distortion and an unexpectedly bluesy coda. The track was the first glimpse of his long-awaited debut album, The End, which sees the artist approaching electronic music with the wide-eyed grandeur of stadium shows experienced as a child. “My earliest memories of mixes weren’t on Radio 1,” he says, “but at Labor Day fireworks displays over the Ohio river synchronized to classic rock, at an arena filled with fog at Monster Jam, or at a laser-light show at Cedar Point looking out across Lake Erie.”