Arkells share new single ‘All Roads’

By Deborah Jacobs
indieisnotagenre.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from recent single You Can Get It (featuring rapper K.Flay) and the release of their first ever acoustic album Campfire Chords, Arkells today return with their latest track All Roads. The accompanying video sees the band on a cinematic ride at sunrise. Watch and listen below. Frontman Max...

www.indieisnotagenre.com
