Are you unsure if your company’s retirement plan requires an audit? According to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) rules, a retirement plan must be audited if it meets certain requirements as laid out by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), the federal law which establishes standards for retirement plans in the private industry and helps protect the interests of plan participants and beneficiaries. Although some plans are exempt from ERISA (e.g., governmental plans and church plans), a majority of plans are subject to its reporting requirements, including: