Marcus Rashford says a school teacher was among those who sent him racial abuse following Europa League loss

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United forward Marcus Rashford said on Twitter Wednesday that he experienced a plethora of racial abuse online following his club’s loss to Villareal in the Europa League Final. After 120 minutes of action, the Red Devils eventually fell to the seventh-place La Liga side in Gdansk, Poland during a penalty shootout that finished 11-10 — Rashford did not miss his penalty shot.

blackchronicle.com
