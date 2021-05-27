Marcus Rashford says a school teacher was among those who sent him racial abuse following Europa League loss
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said on Twitter Wednesday that he experienced a plethora of racial abuse online following his club’s loss to Villareal in the Europa League Final. After 120 minutes of action, the Red Devils eventually fell to the seventh-place La Liga side in Gdansk, Poland during a penalty shootout that finished 11-10 — Rashford did not miss his penalty shot.blackchronicle.com