VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement (the 'Agreement') to acquire the Friendly Lake-Deer Lake copper-gold property ('Friendly' or the 'Project') in south-central British Columbia. Friendly becomes Wedgemount's third copper focused exploration property in one of BC's most prolific copper belts. Under the terms of the Agreement, Wedgemount may acquire up to 100% of Friendly, subject to a 3% net smelter return ('NSR'), 50% of which can be repurchased by the Company.