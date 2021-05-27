Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT

Happy Birthday to Elton John's longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin, who turns 71 on Saturday (May 22nd)!!! Taupin, who first teamed up with Elton in 1967, wrote the lyrics to such instant classics as “Bennie And The Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Daniel,” “Border Song,” “Take Me To The Pilot,” “Country Comfort,” “Rocket Man,” “Mona Lisa And Mad Hatters,” “Burn Down The Mission,” “I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” “Candle In the Wind,” “The Bitch Is Back,” “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word,” “Don't Go Breaking My Heart,” “I'm Still Standing,” “Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting,” “Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny),” “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Your Song,” and many others.