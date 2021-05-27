Cancel
‘Lupin The Third’ Gets New Anime Series In Celebration Of 50th Anniversary

By Glory Moralidad
 8 days ago
Everybody’s favorite gentleman thief is back with a new series implying that the generally upbeat hero will take a darker twist in the show. “Lupin The Third: Part 6” will air in October as part of TMS Entertainment's 50th-anniversary celebration of the anime franchise. Part I of the original series...

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

