Move Over, Bennifer: Diddy Posts #TBT Picture With Jennifer Lopez

Diddy is paying no attention to "Bennifer" 2.0 these days because he only has eyes for another old relationship Jennifer Lopez used to have: with him. From Los Angeles to Miami, Lopez has been photographed all over the country with her famed ex Ben Affleck after calling off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez in April. But Diddy is reigniting the connection he had with his old flame, whom he dated from 1999 to 2001, by posting an old photo of the two holding hands while clutching magazines and newspapers in their other hands via Instagram on Thursday (May 27).