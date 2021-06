When Al Roker demonstrates how to cook just about anything on the Today show, it’s hard to resist the urge to head for the kitchen—or, this time of year, for the backyard to fire up the grill. As co-host and weatherman on Today and co-host of the 3rd Hour of Today, Roker, 66, also is the shows’ go-to food guru. So when we were ready to kick off grilling season, we asked him for his favorite recipes and best outdoor-cooking tips.