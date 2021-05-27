Cancel
Violent Crimes

Ancient people in the Nile Valley suffered violent attacks

By Ariane Lange
academictimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ancient cemetery has revealed recurring violence in the Nile Valley that was likely due to ancient climate change, according to a paper published Thursday. The remains at Jebel Sahaba, a 13,400- to 18,600-year-old gravesite in Sudan near the border with Egypt, were excavated in the 1960s. Because the earlier analyses found evidence of wounds on the bones of 20 of 61 people buried there, a prevailing theory was that they had been the victims of a massacre. However, in a reanalysis of 61 people's remains, published in Scientific Reports, researchers have debunked that theory by identifying both healed and unhealed wounds. The healed wounds indicate that this wasn't just one massacre: Violence was an ongoing feature of these people's lives.

academictimes.com
