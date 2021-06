RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - This is National Police Week, which includes a time to honor all law enforcement officers in the U.S. who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Thursday evening, a Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held in Ladysmith at the Legacy Amphitheater in Memorial Park. Rusk County E.D.G.E. students placed candles at the front altar for each state’s fallen officers from 2020.