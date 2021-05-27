Add These Activities to Your SouthCoast Summer Bucket List

Summer 2021 in NYC is going to be one for the books. After a year of staying inside and close to home, New York City has reopened (with a few precautions to keep everyone safe). It’s hard to hit all the “hot” spots during a typical summer, this year it’s gonna be down right impossible. (Which is just how we like it.) Bonus: tons of activities are free! Buckle up: here’s our list of things to do with kids in NYC, summer 2021 edition. Now slather on some sunscreen and get busy!