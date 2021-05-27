Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, SC

“L” is for Lancaster County

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“L” is for Lancaster County (549 square miles; 2020 population 100,926). Lying in the north-central portion of South Carolina between the Catawba and Lynches Rivers, Lancaster County was created in 1785 from the northeastern part of the Camden Judicial District. The county was named for Lancaster, Pennsylvania, from which many early settlers originated. These pioneers were mostly small farmers, growing wheat and other grains and maintaining livestock. With the arrival of the cotton gin, short-staple cotton was grown extensively. By 1860 almost one-half of the county’s population consisted of enslaved persons. After the Civil War, textile mills replaced cotton and dominated the local economy for much of the twentieth century. By the twenty-first century, Lancaster County’s population had increased dramatically as it became home to residents who worked and shopped in Charlotte, North Carolina.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lancaster County, SC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Catawba, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cotton Gin#Economy#Wheat#Charlotte#Lynches Rivers#Textile Mills#Square#Farmers#Livestock#Population#Short Staple Cotton#Enslaved Persons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lancaster, SCLancaster News

Local

A Main Street watering hole co-owned by two city police officers won’t be allowed to serve beer for an upcoming Star Wars-themed event downtown. The Lancaster City Council passed a resolution at Tuesday’s council meeting that allows consumption of beer and wine at the May The Fourth Be With You festival, which is 6-10 p.m. May 4 at the green space at Main and Gay streets.
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

Statewide case count falls below 200

New daily COVID-19 cases have dipped below 200 statewide for the first time since last May. State health officials reported 192 new confirmed cases Tuesday, the lowest total since May 28, 2020, when there were just 156 new cases. There were four new Lancaster County cases Tuesday and two Monday....
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

President leaving county chamber

Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce President Dean Faile is returning to his roots. Faile will become the new president/CEO of the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce, starting his new position in mid-June. “Rock Hill is where I grew up and went to school,” said Faile, a York County native...
Lancaster, SCLancaster News

City council fires Police Chief Scott Grant

In a 4-2 vote after a four-hour executive session, the Lancaster City Council fired Police Chief Scott Grant late Tuesday night, following months of turmoil over his hiring of Sgt. Peter Beck and his handling of racial complaints against the officer. Grant has been police chief since March 2017, and...
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

Fun amid the strawberries

VAN WYCK – A new family farm with kids’ attractions has planted itself in Van Wyck. Lara and Kevin Hall have started Hall Family Farm on 160 acres at 445 W. Rebound Road, moving operations from South Charlotte into Lancaster County. The couple started looking for land in 2014, knowing...
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Business Briefcase 5-12-21

New York Butcher Shoppe & Wine Bar will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. May 12 at 2018 BridgeMill Drive, Suite 104, Indian Land. The Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce will assist with the event. The shop in BridgeMill Commons offers choice cuts of meat, homemade prepared entrees and sides, gourmet grocery items, fine wines and cheeses, and desserts to take home. It also offers wine by the glass, beer on tap and small plates in house. Find out more at nybutcher.com.
York, SCRock Hill Herald

Regulators order factory to stop stinking up NC-SC counties after 17,000 complaints

South Carolina environmental officials are demanding that a cardboard factory in Catawba lower gas emissions that are making the area smell like rotten eggs. The New-Indy factory is belching out too much of a “noxious air contaminant,” making parts of Lancaster and York counties and neighboring areas in North Carolina, including Charlotte, reek, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Coming Up 5-5-21

• May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Starbucks Indian Land, 7716 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. • May 6, 4-7 p.m., Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. To make an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org or call (888) 59-BLOOD. American Red Cross. • May 10, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Queensbridge community, 1025 Castle Drive,...
Fort Lawn, SCLancaster News

Fort Lawn gets green light for Gallo plant

COLUMBIA – Chester County is about to pop the cork on something gigantic. On Tuesday, the S.C. House passed the Senate’s Gallo Bill 98-11, paving the way for Ernest and Julio Gallo to build a $400 million, 500-employee winery on 640 acres in Fort Lawn, just across the river from Lancaster County.
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

COVID-impacted can now get help with rent, utilities

COLUMBIA – Beginning this week, those who have fallen behind on rent, mortgage or utility payments because of COVID-19 can apply for help. The S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority is now taking applications for SC Stay Plus, a $272 million federally funded program to assist state residents whose finances have been impacted by the pandemic.
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

I-77 bridge work starts Thursday

Expect traffic delays starting Thursday across northern Lancaster County as I-77 bridge construction diverts drivers for the next three weeks. The S.C. Department of Transportation is replacing the surface deck of the bridge on the southbound side of I-77 over the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill starting at 9 p.m. Thursday and continuing through May 24.
Lancaster County, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

It's Official 5-5-21

The Lancaster County Planning Commission will hold a work session at 5 p.m. May 6 in council chambers at the Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster. County Fire Commission meets May 6. Lancaster County Fire Commission will meet at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Emergency Operations...
Lancaster County, SCLancaster News

Firms cancel plans for Taxahaw quarry

After pushback from the public and the county’s planning commission, the group that wanted the county to rezone 370 acres in the Taxahaw community for a granite quarry has withdrawn its rezoning applications. Kennedy Consulting Services notified the Lancaster County Planning Department on April 29 that Primo Holdings was canceling...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

11,000 without power, flights diverted as severe storms hit Charlotte area

Severe storms knocked out power to thousands in the Charlotte area and delayed flights into and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday afternoon. At least 7,500 Duke Energy customers were without power in Mecklenburg County at 6 p.m., along with more than 1,700 in Cabarrus County, 1,500 in York County, S.C., and 1,000 in Lancaster County, S.C., according to the Duke Energy Carolinas outage map.