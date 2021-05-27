Cancel
Wisconsin State

New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin reach lowest totals in nearly a year

WEAU-TV 13
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services is announcing a new dashboard summary for COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccines in the state Thursday. In a COVID-19 media briefing Thursday, the DHS unveiled its new dashboard, which the dept. says will focus on seven-day averages rather than raw daily data, and provides a more visual look at case, death, and vaccine data by county, city, school district, or zip code.

