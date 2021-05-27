Ozark City Schools to discontinue remote learning option with few exceptions
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark City Schools will begin its fall semester on Aug. 6, 2021, without any COVID-19 restrictions. Remote learning will not be an option for the 2021-2022 school year except for students that are ordered to stay home by a doctor due to a COVID-19 infection, exposure, or other condition. In the rare instance where online learning will be allowed, students will be taught through the state’s ACCESS program.www.wdhn.com