Ozark City Schools to discontinue remote learning option with few exceptions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.