Ozark, AL

Ozark City Schools to discontinue remote learning option with few exceptions

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
wdhn.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark City Schools will begin its fall semester on Aug. 6, 2021, without any COVID-19 restrictions. Remote learning will not be an option for the 2021-2022 school year except for students that are ordered to stay home by a doctor due to a COVID-19 infection, exposure, or other condition. In the rare instance where online learning will be allowed, students will be taught through the state’s ACCESS program.

www.wdhn.com
City
Ozark, AL
City
Normal, AL
Local
Alabama Education
