‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Jack Prince Turned Down a Permanent Role on the Series
Professional singer and occasional actor, Jack Prince turned down a permanent role on “The Andy Griffith Show.” Here’s why. John Trevathan Upchurch Jr., known to fans by his stage name, Jack Prince, was an extremely talented singer. In fact, he first met Andy Griffith while the two were performing on Broadway together. The duo became fast friends before parting ways – Jack to pursue singing and Andy to pursue television acting. During an interview with The Bullet, Prince once talked about his friendship with Andy Griffith.outsider.com