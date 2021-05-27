Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’; Regina Hall in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’; & more

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleTrevante Rhodes has been cast as Mike Tyson in the forthcoming Hulu series Iron Mike, Variety has learned. Rhodes will also serve as an executive producer on the eight-episode series, which is said to “explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career” of the former heavyweight champion. Tyson, however, will not be involved in upcoming project. Instead, he’ll be executive producing a limited series based on his life with Jamie Foxx attached to star. Iron Mike begins production later this year.

www.weisradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Trevante Rhodes
Person
Jesus
Person
Geraldine Viswanathan
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Regina Hall
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Karan Soni
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Baptist#Miracle Workers#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Combat SportsIdaho8.com

Mike Tyson Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of former heavyweight world boxing champion Mike Tyson. Marriages: Lakiha (Spicer) Tyson (June 6, 2009-present); Monica (Turner) Tyson (April 19, 1997-January 14, 2003, divorced); Robin Givens (February 7, 1988-February 14, 1989, divorced) Children: with Lakiha (Spicer) Tyson: Morocco, January 2011; Milan, 2009; with Sol...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Regina Hall

‘Black Monday’ Star Regina Hall Inks First-Look Deal at Showtime. 'Black Monday' star Regina Hall has signed a first-look deal at Showtime, where she'll develop projects for the premium outlet. TV News. Oct 19, 2020 12:00 pm. By. MGM Acquires Tate Taylor-Directed ‘Breaking News in Yuba County’. MGM has acquired...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Beharie, Conphidance Join Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown in Satire ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’ (Exclusive)

Nicole Beharie and Little America star Conphidance are set to join Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in mega-church satire Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The project, which will be shot in a faux-documentary style, follows Trinity Childs (Hall), the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, who attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown), rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen. Adamma Ebo penned the screenplay and will make her feature directorial debut in the film.
Combat SportsPosted by
Newsweek

Logan Paul Mocked for Claiming He Could Beat Mike Tyson

Logan Paul sharing the ring with Mike Tyson? Stranger things have happened. However, the YouTuber turned boxer is today being mocked after he claimed he could beat the legendary Tyson in a boxing match. Fresh from his bout with Floyd Mayweather, the controversial internet star has set his sights on...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Actor Donnie Yen Thought Mike Tyson Could Kill Him During Film Shoot

Mike Tyson is known as one of the most powerful punchers in the history of boxing, and when people got into the ring with him, they feared for their lives. Interestingly enough, this fear extends well past the world of boxing, as actor Donnie Yen recently spoke about his experiences with Tyson, and how shooting a film with him was like a life or death situation.
Combat Sportsfightsaga.com

Mike Tyson, 'real' first KO loss: Remembering Al 'Chico' Evans

When then heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was dramatically knocked out in 1990 in Tokyo by 42-1 underdog Buster Douglas, it was, perhaps, the biggest upset in boxing history and one of the greatest in all of sports. But in the post-fight presser, Tyson, sporting shades to cover his deformed face,...
MoviesTVOvermind

Donnie Yen Discusses Filming Ip Man 3 Fight Scenes With Mike Tyson

Given that fight scenes are choreographed in the movies it’s hard to think that there might be that much danger. But with actors it might be irritating if a person gets tagged once or twice, since many times actors will go through the fight scenes numerous times in practice to get it right. Those that somehow can’t be bothered to get things right are usually the most obvious since they look horrible on screen and are typically throwing punches and kicks that look insanely weak, ineffective, and even foolish. But when throwing two people that know what they’re doing in the movie and expecting things to go smoothly, there’s still an element of risk that has to be understood and respected. During Ip Man 3, Donnie Yen took on the role of the famous Wing Chun instructor once again, and again he was impressive despite the fact that the story of Ip Man’s life is definitely retconned, but apart from taking on multiple opponents and a Muy Thai fighter, he also took on a crime boss who was played by none other than “Iron” Mike Tyson.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

John Wick Actor Donnie Yen Talks About How Terrified He Was Shooting Fight Scene With Mike Tyson

Donnie Yen, who's joined John Wick: Chapter 4's cast, knows how to bring it in action and martial arts films. His skills as a martial arts performer have made him one of cinema’s top action stars, so going against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in a fight scene should’ve been easy for him. But according to the John Wick 4 actor, that wasn’t the case. Yen revealed how terrified he was shooting one fight scene with Tyson.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

“I’d be in prison for that!” Mike Tyson reacts to Deontay Wilder gym beating

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson discussed Deontay Wilder’s battering of boxing wannabe and Kim Kardashian “stalker” Charlie Zelenoff. Mike talked about watching the YouTube clip on the latest episode of his podcast. It featured Wilder rival and ex-world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. Tyson gave a blow-by-blow account. It’s...
Combat Sports19fortyfive.com

Logan Paul Wants to fight Mike Tyson: Could It Happen?

Boxing exhibitions, it appears, are now huge business. Possibly even bigger than actual, sanctioned boxing. The exhibition fight earlier this month between Floyd Mayweather, Jr., and YouTuber Logan Paul pulled in millions, while retired boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones, Jr., had an exhibition fight of their own last year.
Las Vegas, NVmelodyinter.com

Mike Tyson thinks Gypsy King has Wilder’s number

Mike Tyson has revealed who he thinks will win the trilogy fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The pair are set to clash for the third and possibly final time on July 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first fight took place on December 1, 2018, and the fight...
CelebritiesComicBook

Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Says Husband Colin Jost Refused to Help Her Rehearse Because of Spoilers

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had the chance to be in the same city while she was filming Black Widow, as Jost was filming Tom and Jerry at the same time. That's a rarity in the movie business, but if you think Jost was getting spoilers on what was happening next in the MCU all throughout, you would be mistaken, and it was Jost who didn't want them. In a new interview with People, Johansson revealed that Jost avoids spoilers whenever he can, and he wouldn't even rehearse lines with Johansson during filming if it was going to reveal spoilers about the movie, and he would frequently check in about them.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson vs Logan Paul Got The Response It Deserved

Look, nothing against any of these YouTubers or celebrities trying to make money in boxing. Respectfully, each to their own. In some regards, it does a small bit grow boxing to a new audience, too. That said, the health and medical aspect of it and the way these exhibitions are...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Dustin Lance Black

Oscar Winner Dustin Lance Black Opens Up on Fatherhood, Late Gay Brother in Emotional Video. Screenwriter-producer Dustin Lance Black opens up about fatherhood and his late gay brother in a newly released video in partnership with the Human Rights Campaign as part of the organization's…. Movie News. May 1, 2019...
Musicwfpk.org

Mike Doughty: “Soul Coughing was one of the most literally insane bands of all time.”

Mike Doughty catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new project, Ghost of Vroom, which features a sound that harkens back to his 90s band Soul Coughing. Doughty tells us the roots of the project trace back to him trying to reunite the band before talks fell apart and how the name recalls Soul Coughing’s debut album Ruby Vroom. He goes on to discuss his knack for injecting jazz into sample based, weird music, the poetry that gave him his style, 25th anniversary of Irresistible Bliss (featuring “Super Bon Bon”), and his plans for an apocalyptic rock opera.
Behind Viral Videoswbch.com

Paris Hilton, Marlon Wayans & more sign on for Tubi and TikTok's nostalgia reunion

Fox's streaming service Tubi is partnering with TikTok to travel back to the 90s and early 2000s with an event that reunites some of the era's beloved film and TV stars. Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Paris Hilton (The Simple Life), Lacey Chabert (Party of Five), Marlon Wayans (The Wayans Brothers), and Joey Lawrence (Blossom) have signed on for the hour-long, nostalgia-filled event where they'll answer trivia questions and engage in challenges connected to hit throwback shows Tubi offers, including Dawson’s Creek and Degrassi.
Celebritiesava360.com

Mike Colter Saves an Octave for the Talk Down

James Corden welcomes Mike Colter to Stage 56 and he's excited to have passed the real COVID test: can you still fit in your old suit? And after James asks Mike about playing chess with his older daughter, the "Evil" star shares his seldom-used octave which is perfect for an R&B song talkdown.