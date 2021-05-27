Trevante Rhodes to play Mike Tyson in ‘Iron Mike’; Regina Hall in ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’; & more

Given that fight scenes are choreographed in the movies it’s hard to think that there might be that much danger. But with actors it might be irritating if a person gets tagged once or twice, since many times actors will go through the fight scenes numerous times in practice to get it right. Those that somehow can’t be bothered to get things right are usually the most obvious since they look horrible on screen and are typically throwing punches and kicks that look insanely weak, ineffective, and even foolish. But when throwing two people that know what they’re doing in the movie and expecting things to go smoothly, there’s still an element of risk that has to be understood and respected. During Ip Man 3, Donnie Yen took on the role of the famous Wing Chun instructor once again, and again he was impressive despite the fact that the story of Ip Man’s life is definitely retconned, but apart from taking on multiple opponents and a Muy Thai fighter, he also took on a crime boss who was played by none other than “Iron” Mike Tyson.