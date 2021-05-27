newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

There's a new CEO at the helm in Prairie Mountain Health

By Virden Empire-Advance
empireadvance.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Directors of Prairie Mountain Health (PMH) announced Brian Schoonbaert as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Regional Health Authority. Schoonbaert takes the reins from Penny Gilson, who will retire effective May 31, after nine years as head of PMH. Schoonbaert was the former CEO of...

www.empireadvance.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Mountain#Ceo#Chief Executive Officer#Cfo#Chief Operating Officer#Community Health#Brha#Pmh Board#The Pmh Vp Of Finance#Capital Support Services#Brandon General Hospital#A Bachelor Of Commerce#Tmo#Cpa#Assiniboine#Health Planning Processes#Lead#Care#Mr Schoonbaert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cocrystal Pharma Announces The Passing Of Chairman, CEO And Co-founder Dr. Gary Wilcox

BOTHELL, Wash., May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With great sadness, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), ("Cocrystal" or the "Company") announces that Gary Wilcox, Ph.D., Chairman, CEO and co-founder, suddenly passed away Wednesday, May 26 at the age of 74. The Board of Directors and staff of Cocrystal extend their deepest condolences to the Wilcox family and express their gratitude for Gary's contributions to Cocrystal and to human health.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Relief Appoints Dr. Taneli Jouhikainen as Chief Operating Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19 induced respiratory disorders, today announced the appointment of Taneli Jouhikainen, M.D., MBA, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective June 1, 2021. The position was created to stay abreast with Relief's strategic transition from a clinical-stage company to a diversified, fully integrated product-driven entity. Dr. Jouhikainen will oversee all internal product development and intellectual property activities and will be an important contributor to the Company's growth strategy and corporate development efforts. He will also be responsible for the overall integration of new activities and programs into Relief.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TRxADE Group, Inc. Announces Name Change to TRxADE HEALTH, INC.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / TRxADE Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS), a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, the prescription journey and patient engagement in the U.S., today announced that the Company will be changing its name to TRxADE HEALTH, Inc., effective Tuesday, June 1, 2021, to reflect its new mission and strategic direction of the business.
CancerThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

David Henry to join Merit Health Central as New CEO

Merit Health Central has named David C. Henry, FACHE, as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 24, 2021. “I am excited to work with and support the employees and medical staff as we continue the momentum of making Merit Health Central a great place for employees to work, physicians to practice and patients to receive compassionate, quality care in a safe and patient-focused environment,” said Henry.
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandnews.com

UnityPoint Health-Sioux City names new CEO and President

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health announced the appointment of Lorenzo Suter, BSN, MHA, DHA as the new regional president and chief executive officer for UnityPoint Health – Sioux City and senior vice president for UnityPoint Health effective July 19, 2021. “On behalf of the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City...
Businesstelecompetitor.com

NCTC’s Board Names Lou Borelli as New CEO

LENEXA, Kan.- May 25, 2021 ––The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states and the U.S. territories since 1984, today announced its board of directors has appointed 43-year cable television industry veteran Lou Borrelli as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2021. He succeeds Rich Fickle, who has led the organization as CEO since 2011.
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Personnel Moves: Encompass Health Names New CEO

Send your company’s personnel moves to online managing editor Bianca R. Montes at [email protected]. Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of City View. View As CEO, Kyllan Cody will oversee Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of City View’s daily operations while ensuring quality patient care at the 77-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility in Fort Worth. Cody comes to Encompass from NueHealth, where she was most recently a healthcare management consultant for more than two years. Before NueHealth, Cody was CEO of Cook Children’s Surgery Center for nearly five years, vice president of operations at Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas for four years, and chief operating officer at Dallas Regional Medical Center for nearly four years.
Beachwood, OHbizjournals

NorthCoast Health Care Management names new CEO

NorthCoast Health Care Management has picked Misty Taylor as the new CEO for the Beachwood, Ohio-based company. Taylor previously served in various executive and leadership roles at BrightStar Care Corporate, Avita Home Health & Hospice, Molina Healthcare, and CareSource, according to a NorthCoast news release on Tuesday. Taylor also serves...
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Mountain Health Network announces departure of CEO, names Paul English Smith as interim

Mountain Health Network and Cabell Huntington Hospital board of directors recently named Paul English Smith as interim CEO of Mountain Health Network and president of Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. Serving as general counsel for the health system prior to the appointment, Smith took on the role amid the departure of CEO Mike Mullins effective Thursday.
Columbus, OHthemetropreneur.com

SocialVentures Announces New CEO

SocialVentures Founder & CEO Allen Proctor will retire on July 1, 2021. Proctor will move into the role of Founder & CEO Emeritus as Vicki Bowen Hewes takes the helm as the new CEO of the organization. Bowen Hewes spent time in the corporate world before founding Dress for Success...
BusinessUnion Leader

Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care name new CEO

A new CEO will take over the combined organizations of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care starting July 5, the company announced. Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Gateway Health in Pittsburgh was given the position, as the current CEO of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Tom Croswell, announced his retirement in late January.
Businesswarrensburgstarjournal.com

New CEO takes helm at Center for Human Services

SEDALIA — As Center for Human Services Chief Financial Officer Ann Graff prepares to retire in June, David Kramer is stepping into the position as of May 10. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Meet VisitGreenvilleSC’s new president and CEO, Sheryl D. Lang

Calling her the right person at the right time to help lead Greenville travel and tourism’s post-pandemic rebound, VisitGreenvilleSC introduced Sheryl D. Lang as the organization’s new president and CEO after a special board meeting held Friday, May 21. The announcement comes after a national search to replace former CEO...
Big Sky, MTexplorebigsky.com

New CEO takes helm of Chamber, Visit Big Sky

BIG SKY – The Big Sky community will welcome Brad Niva as the new CEO of the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce and Visit Big Sky on June 1. Niva hails from southern Oregon and brings an extensive background in the outdoor and tourism industry. Most recently, Niva served as the Executive Director of the visitor’s association Travel Southern Oregon.
BusinessFresno Business Journal

CalViva Health announces new CEO

Image via CalViva Health. CalViva Health announced a change in leadership as CEO Greg Hund prepares to retire and its COO prepares to fill the role. Jeffery Nkansah, the health care provider’s COO, will take over as the new CEO after Hund’s retirement, which is scheduled for July 31. Nkansah...
Businessjust-drinks.com

Danone appoints new CEO

French bottled water producer Danone has named a new CEO two months after the company's previous head stepped down. Antoine de Saint-Affrique, the CEO of Swiss chocolate goods manufacturer Barry Callebaut, will take the reins of the Evian owner on 15 September. He succeeds Emmanuel Faber, who vacated the role on 2 March amid investor pressure.
Businessproduceprocessing.net

Tomra announces new CEO

Norway-headquartered global sustainable technology company Tomra Systems ASA has said current president and CEO Stefan Ranstrand will be replaced by Tove Andersen by Nov. 1 this year, at the latest. Andersen joins Tomra from global agricultural products and environmental protection agents provider Yara International where she is currently executive vice...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Covelo Group Hires VP of National Accounts Accelerating National Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Covelo Group, a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced today it hired staffing executive Irma Park to join the senior leadership team as VP of National Accounts. Irma’s responsibilities will focus on driving strategic market entry and business development efforts in new and existing markets.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Bishop Fox appoints Patty Wright as SVP and GM of consulting

Bishop Fox announced the appointment of accomplished industry executive, Patty Wright, as senior vice president and general manager of consulting. Wright brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record for successfully building and leading services teams at industry giants like Cisco and Symantec, as well as security pioneers including Rapid7, @Stake, and Neohapsis. Wright reports to Bill Carroll, Bishop Fox’s chief operations officer (COO).