There's a new CEO at the helm in Prairie Mountain Health

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100TM (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development to treat COVID-19 induced respiratory disorders, today announced the appointment of Taneli Jouhikainen, M.D., MBA, to the newly created position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective June 1, 2021. The position was created to stay abreast with Relief's strategic transition from a clinical-stage company to a diversified, fully integrated product-driven entity. Dr. Jouhikainen will oversee all internal product development and intellectual property activities and will be an important contributor to the Company's growth strategy and corporate development efforts. He will also be responsible for the overall integration of new activities and programs into Relief.