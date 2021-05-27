Cancel
Has it really been extra windy in the Bay Area? Here's what's going on

By Kellie Hwang
San Francisco Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve noticed during your morning walk or alfresco dinner that it’s felt windier in the Bay Area lately, you’re not alone. Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the Bay Area National Weather Service, said his office has been receiving a number of calls about unusually stiff breezes recently. He said while the weather service doesn’t have a great way to measure whether it’s been much windier than usual, he doesn’t think it is — rather, it just feels that way.

