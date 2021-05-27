Has it really been extra windy in the Bay Area? Here's what's going on
If you've noticed during your morning walk or alfresco dinner that it's felt windier in the Bay Area lately, you're not alone. Matt Mehle, a meteorologist with the Bay Area National Weather Service, said his office has been receiving a number of calls about unusually stiff breezes recently. He said while the weather service doesn't have a great way to measure whether it's been much windier than usual, he doesn't think it is — rather, it just feels that way.