As Darth Vader himself aptly put it, “You don’t know the power of the Dark Side.” We witnessed that enormous power in full force this week on Realtor.com®. Curious fans of the Empire and real estate watchers alike couldn’t help but feel compelled to click on a sleek mansion in Houston. The otherworldly residence clad in black and known as the Darth Vader House is the week’s most popular listing. The moniker designed for virality and the photos helped send clicks into a galaxy far, far beyond what we’ve seen in 2021. Even Luke Skywalker, aka Mark Hamill, couldn’t resist a cheeky comment.