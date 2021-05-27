newsbreak-logo
Commentary: Honoring and remembering our fallen service members for Memorial Day

By London J. Bell, InsideSources.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first warm days of spring in Michigan are always so exciting to celebrate. It is reminder that Memorial Day weekend is on the way as well as the kickoff for summer. For me and my family, those first few warm days are beautiful, but also a reminder that Memorial Day is a painful reminder of our loss. My family and I are what is known as a Gold Star Family. Gold Star Families are families who have tragically lost a U.S. service member while serving during a time of conflict. For Gold Star Families, Memorial Day is the day we honor and remember the ultimate sacrifice of our fallen service member. It is a very painful day.

