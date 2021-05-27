Commentary: Honoring and remembering our fallen service members for Memorial Day

Tanaka is an Air Force veteran who served as a flight surgeon and dive medical officer and is in the Truman National Security Project Class of 2021. He lives in San Diego. The oppressive heat of those desert nights half a world away from here, like the air inside an oven only recently turned off, still sears my mind. Close your eyes and imagine a nation where everyone’s work, downtime, schedule and every facet of existence was altered, not by a virus, but by the lack of brave men and women to voluntarily risk and give their lives to protect our country. Fortunately, this is not the case, but we too often take for granted these precious losses our nation suffers that uphold our liberties and normal daily living. Just like a performance production, there is so much that goes on behind the scenes that we are not burdened with. We only enjoy the final polished product.