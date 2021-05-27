Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Red, White & Blue Vodka

By Shereen Siewert
Posted by 
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aHIL_0aDrCCjT00

This week’s featured cocktail commemorates the Memorial Day Weekend with a U.S.A.-themed classic- a red, white and blue vodka. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Red, White & Blue Vodka

  • 1 oz. Grenadine
  • 1 oz. Vodka
  • 3 oz. Lemonade
  • 1 oz. Blue Curacao
  • Orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour each ingredient one at a time into a glass filled with ice, layering each to create the striped effect. Be careful not to stir. Garnish with an orange slice or two, and serve For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Join the Wausau Pilot community.

It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more.

WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Lifestyle
City
Schofield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Wausau, WI
Wausau, WI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Lemonade#Food Drink#Beverages#Ice Time#Memorial Day Weekend#White Blue Vodka#The Palms Supper Club#Wausau Pilot Community#Blue Curacao Orange#Glass#Visit Penny#This Week#Special Updates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Cocktail of the Week: Cherry Pie

This week’s featured cocktail is a fun, festive recreation of the classic American dessert, in liquid form – cherry pie. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt. Cherry Pie. 2 oz. Amaretto. 1 oz. Vanilla vodka. 2 oz. Cranberry...
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Nightschool Night Club

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Wausau, WIPosted by
WausauPilot

CWSO musicians to perform at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU – The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra will present two outdoor chamber performances at the Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, one in June, the other in July. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 10, CWSO musicians Steve Bjella (violin), Mary Moran (viola) and Anna Cromwell (violin) will offer string trios, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 1, the CWSO horn section will be featured.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wausau, WIantigojournal.com

Hotel Wausau named a historic site

Hotel Wausau in Wausau was recentlyadded to the State Register of Historic Places. The Hotel Wausau, a Classical Revival style hotel, was built in 1925 in the heart of downtown Wausau. Designed by Chicago architects, it had 257 guest rooms, eight ground-floor retail stores and several guest amenities including a spacious reception lobby and lounge, a hotel coffee shop, a barber shop, a large dining room, and a ballroom.
Wausau, WIWEAU-TV 13

Wausau nurse completes hike of Ice Age Trail

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yolanda DeLoach knew when COVID-19 halted travel throughout the country that she wouldn’t be able to travel to hiking destinations like she was used to. That’s when she remembered that Wisconsin has one of only 11 National Scenic Trails in the country contained entirely in its borders.
Wausau, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Dog Park Opens Saturday

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A new public park will open in Wausau this weekend. The Wausau Two Hearts Dog Park will officially open to the public on Saturday, May 15th. The park located at 224 S. 4th Street and includes a fenced small dog area, large fenced area for dogs, drinking fountain, benches, dog waste stations, street, and on-site parking.
Marathon County, WIWSAW

Pet Project: Meet Klutz

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Klutz is a 13-year-old cat looking to find a forever home. She is easy-going and quiet and would make a good fit in any home. Klutz was surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County after her owner could no longer take care of her. For...