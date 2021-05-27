Cocktail of the Week: Red, White & Blue Vodka

This week’s featured cocktail commemorates the Memorial Day Weekend with a U.S.A.-themed classic- a red, white and blue vodka. The original recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by and named for Penny Borchardt.

Red, White & Blue Vodka

1 oz. Grenadine

1 oz. Vodka

3 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Blue Curacao

Orange slices, for garnish

To create this drink, pour each ingredient one at a time into a glass filled with ice, layering each to create the striped effect. Be careful not to stir. Garnish with an orange slice or two, and serve For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

