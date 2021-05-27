Cancel
NBA

NBA teams crack down on unruly fans

By ABC Audio
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The New York Knicks have banned a fan for spitting on Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young during Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday night. It comes as the Philadelphia 76ers banned a fan for pouring popcorn on Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook in the same night.

