UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Longtime Penn State volunteer leaders Iris and Ed Beckwith have partnered with the University to create the Beckwith Family Educational Equity Scholarship for Student Affairs. The Beckwiths made a $25,000 contribution, which was matched 2:1 by the University through the Educational Equity matching program. The scholarship will benefit full-time undergraduate students who contribute to the diversity of the student body, demonstrate financial need, and contribute to the University through active involvement in one or more aspects of Student Affairs by participating in a student organization.