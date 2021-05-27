Biologists to begin grizzly bear captures for research purposes in Yellowstone

How many times would you bite a grizzly bear on the rump? In the case of this wolf, the answer is three. (Gary Gaston, Facebook) — YELLOWSTONE — Do you remember the old "What would you do for a Klondike Bar" commercials? Well, the animal kingdom version is "What would you do for an elk carcass?" And in the case of a gray wolf in Yellowstone, the answer is, "Bite a grizzly repeatedly in the rump."

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO