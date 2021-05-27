Biologists to begin grizzly bear captures for research purposes in Yellowstone
Yellowstone National Park is asking visitors to adhere to signs regarding a grizzly study for the production of the bears and the safety of the public. As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.sheridanmedia.com
