State Fair Entertainment takes over Santa Anita Park with live music, rides, food and more
With the LA County Fair not returning to full form until May 2022, State Fair Entertainment is bringing a new event to Los Angeles County this summer. State Fair Santa Anita Park will take over Santa Anita Park in Arcadia 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays July 29-Aug. 22. Activities include fair rides and games, local and national live music performances, food and beverage vendors and shopping.www.sgvtribune.com