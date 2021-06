Firebrand US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed her congressional colleagues in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, saying that many members are “not qualified to be there”.Speaking to Mr Carlson on his Fox Nation video podcast Tucker Carlson Today, Ms Greene said congress is a “business” that is “failing America”. “It’s because most of the people who are there are not qualified to be there,” she said. The freshman lawmaker, who was stripped of her committee assignments after spouting conspiracy theories and endorsing violence against Democrats, made a curious case against her fellow members of Congress despite her own limited...