Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

U.S. Department of Agriculture Announces Key Staff Appointments

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture this week announced the names of individuals who will hold senior staff positions in Washington, D.C. Kim Peyser was named Deputy Assistant Secretary for Administration. Most recently, Peyser served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Commerce. Prior to taking on that position, she was a member of the President Biden’s transition team leading on appointments for both the Department of Commerce and the Small Business Administration. Peyser brings deep experience building and leading teams both in and outside of government. Peyser spent six years of service in two agencies during the Obama-Biden Administration. She received a master’s in public policy from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University.

www.mychesco.com
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue University#U S Secretary#Executive Secretary#Georgetown University#Colgate University#Advance Associate#The Executive Office#The Advance Lead#Colorado College#Asian#Professional Staff#Farm Bill#Land O Lakes Inc#Indiana University#Senior Staff Positions#Deputy Director#Public Policy#Agricultural Economics#Chief#Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Politics
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

IRS Seeks Nominations for 2022 Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced it is accepting applications for the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC). Applications will be accepted through July 9, 2021. The IRSAC serves as an advisory body to the IRS commissioner and provides an organized public forum for discussion of relevant tax...
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA on Closure of Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Small Business Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman issued the following statement on the closure of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to new loan guaranty applications, which has provided over $798 billion in economic relief to small businesses and nonprofits across the nation, keeping employees employed and helping businesses come back stronger than ever.
Small BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

SBA Launches 6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced its 6th Annual Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC) with the addition of a new component aimed at spurring investment in underrepresented communities within the innovation economy at scale. The 2021 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition and Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Catalyst...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

Arbutus Announces Presentations at EASL 2021 International Liver Congress

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that five abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the upcoming International Liver CongressTM (ILC), the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in June 2021.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Derrell D. Porter, M.D., Elected to Board of Directors of Passage Bio

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced the election of Derrell D. Porter, M.D., to its board of directors and his appointment to the Audit Committee, effective as of May 27, 2021, the date of Passage Bio’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Dr. Porter is founder and chief executive officer of Cellevolve Bio, a cell therapy company focused on transforming investigational CNS, oncology and transplant therapies into commercial products.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Department of Education Congratulates PA’s First Career and Technical Education Presidential Scholar

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Noe Ortega recently joined Upper Bucks County Technical School (UBCTS) Executive Director Jeff Sweda, local superintendents, and State Representative Craig Staats for a school tour led by Raymond Slifer, Pennsylvania’s first-ever career and technical education (CTE) student to be awarded the U.S. Presidential Scholar Award.
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

FDA Seeks $6.5 Billion to Further Investments in Critical Public Health Infrastructure

Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Request Reflects Nearly 8% Increase from Previous Year. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states it is requesting a total budget of $6.5 billion as part of the President’s fiscal year (FY) 2022 budget – a nearly 8% ($477 million) increase over the agency’s FY 2021 funding level for investments in critical public health infrastructure, core food safety and medical product safety programs and other vital public health programs. The request includes $3.6 billion in budget authority – including $343 million in increases – and $2.9 billion in user fees – an increase of $155 million.
Cecil County, MDPosted by
MyChesCo

Cecil County, MD Will See a Tax Cut

ELKTON, MD — This week the Cecil County Council, by a unanimous vote (5-0), passed the FY 2022 Budget with an historic property tax cut benefiting Cecil County residents and business owners. The FY 2022 Budget cuts the real property tax rate to $1.0279 per hundred dollars and the personal...
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

OrthogenRx Surpasses Sales of 1 Million in Syringes

DOYLESTOWN, PA — OrthogenRx®, Inc., a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis (OA), announced the company has surpassed 1 million in syringe distribution. Additionally, they continue to exceed revenue targets via multiple sales channels and partnerships. Most notable was...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MyChesCo

Janssen Announces New Efficacy and Safety Data for TREMFYA

SPRING HOUSE, PA — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced new efficacy and safety data for first-in-class TREMFYA® (guselkumab), including data from the first study evaluating a selective IL-23 inhibitor in adult patients with active PsA, all of whom had demonstrated inadequate response or intolerance to TNFi.1 In the COSMOS Phase 3b study, significantly higher proportions of patients treated with TREMFYA showed joint symptom improvement and complete skin clearance versus placebo at week 24 in this true TNFi-IRa patient population, which is often more difficult to treat.1,2 These results are among the 34 scientific abstracts Janssen is presenting from the Company’s rheumatology portfolio at the EULAR E-Congress, many of which feature TREMFYA, the only selective IL-23 inhibitor therapy approved in the U.S. to treat both adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, as well as adults with active PsA.3.
IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

USPS Proceeds with Request for Postal Rate Change

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As part of “Delivering for America,” its 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence, the United States Postal Service filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) requesting price changes to take effect Aug. 29, 2021, that are in accordance with approvals provided by the PRC last year.
Washington, DCPosted by
UPI News

Pandemic hasn't much changed Americans' trust in gov't: Survey

May 17 (UPI) -- A year after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans' trust in the federal government remains low and attitudes about its responsibilities are little changed, a surveyed showed Monday. During the pandemic, the federal government under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden has led unprecedented efforts...