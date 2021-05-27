Cancel
What Is Ranked-Choice Voting and Why Is New York City Using It?

By Ester R. Fuchs
Columbia University
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 22, 2021, registered voters in the Democratic and Republican parties will participate in one of the most important primary elections in New York City’s history—with an entirely new voting system. These elections for mayor, comptroller, public advocate, borough presidents, and city council will be the city’s first major test of ranked-choice voting. Rather than voting for one candidate to win the party nomination, voters will rank up to five candidates on the ballot in order of preference.

news.columbia.edu
