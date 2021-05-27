13 New Songs Out Today

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDRE SKULL & MR. EAZI - "SEKKLE & BOP" (ft. POPCAAN) Brooklyn producer/DJ (and Mixpak Records founder) Dre Skull, Nigerian pop singer Mr. Eazi, and Jamaican dancehall great Popcaan have all linked up for this infectious, multi-continental jam. -- RUFUS WAINWRIGHT - "OVER THE RAINBOW" (JUDY GARLAND COVER) Noted Judy...

Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Place
Melbourne
Country
Japan
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Song: City Girls – ‘Twerkulator’

City Girls have resurrected and revamped the eternal party starters, ‘Planet Rock’ and ‘Coffee Pot (It’s Time for the Percolator),’ to the rumpshaking ‘Twerkulator.’. An unmastered version of Girls’ rendition had already built buzz as it made its rounds on Tik Tok and the net over the last few months,...
Musicrock947.com

Lana Del Trey: Listen to three new songs

Lana Del Rey has premiered not one, not two, but three new songs. The tracks are titled “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” You can download all three now via digital outlets. Over the last few months, Del Rey has been teasing the release of two albums, Rock Candy...
Musicwirx.com

K.Flay rocks with Tom Morello on new song, “TGIF”

K.Flay has released a new song called “TGIF,” featuring. The track, which you can download now via digital outlets, finds the “Blood in the Cut” artist contemplating the “absurdity of the work week” and the notion of Friday being a “rally cry for capitalism.” And who better to explore those ideas with than the guitarist from Rage Against the Machine?
Musicmetalinjection

Please Mosh To YAUTJA's New Song "The Weight"

Yautja is making their Relapse Records debut come May 21 with their new album The Lurch. You can stream the new single "The Weight" right now alongside a music video by Jerry Roe of Friendship Commanders. Artwork for The Lurch was done by Brandon Guerts (Pig Destroyer, Melt Banana). Pre-orders...
MusicPosted by
Hot 99.1

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MusicThe FADER

Tirzah shares new song/video “Sink In”

The last album from London artist Tirzah, the spiky, soulful Devotion, came out in 2018. There's no official word on a follow-up yet, but last month she released "Send Me," a song that infused bedroom grunge with Tirzah's tender passion. Today, she's back with a new track called "Sink In," another collaboration with Mica Levy and Coby Sey. I highly recommend that your first experience of the grim and groovy song come with the music video from director Leah Walker — it's a stark dance recital from Lewis Walker and Tylor Deyn, who are spotlit in some shallow water. Watch above.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

CHAI’s Songs That Inspired Their New Album “WINK”

If you’ve ever heard a single CHAI song—or even just seen one of their photoshoots—you probably have some idea of how much fun the Tokyo-based fourpiece is having with their music, and with each other. Their sound is a whirlwind of punk, hip-hop, J-pop, and dance music that feels inspired by an equal amount of time spent with the aux cord between the four of them, making their guest appearance on the latest Gorillaz release alongside JPEGMAFIA one of the least surprising collaborations on that album.
Musicrock947.com

The Tragically Hip dig up old songs for new album, due out tomorrow

The Tragically Hip is releasing a new album, and you won’t have to wait too long to hear it. The record is titled Saskadelphia, and will arrive tomorrow, May 21. It consists of six previously unreleased recordings from the beloved Canadian rockers: five studio tracks, and a 2000 live version of a song called “Montreal.” The studio tracks date back to the sessions for the 1991 Hip album Road Apples, back when the band thought they were going to record a double album.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

12 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's a busy week for new music, and in the heavier corner of the world, we got the great new Yautja album this week, as well as the not-heavy but definitely great album from Have Heart offshoot Fiddlehead, both of which you can read about in Notable Releases. Also head to Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read up on the new Nadja, Esoctrilihum, Monster Magnet, An Autumn for Crippled Children, Robots of the Ancient World, and more. We also got the first new single from Killswitch Engage offshoot Times of Grace in a decade, plus songs from Wristmeetrazor, Vouna, Hooded Menace, The HIRS Collective, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore we posted this week...
Musicstereoboard.com

BTS Release New Song Butter

BTS have dropped a new song, Butter. The bright and punchy summer pop anthem marks the K-Pop septet's second English-language single following Dynamite, released in summer 2020. It arrives with a striking video, which finds the group breaking out some slick dance moves in various settings. Additionally, the clip appears...
Musicradiofacts.com

LILY ROSE RELEASES REFLECTIVE NEW SONG, “REMIND ME OF YOU” AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE TODAY

Lily Rose, “the promising new talent” (Billboard) signed to Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music and Republic Records releases “Remind Me of You,” available everywhere today. Co-written by Sam Hunt, Corey Crowder, Ryan Vojtesak and Ernest Keith Smith, “Remind Me of You” is a wistful song about coming to terms with the ending of a new relationship that ‘never had a shot.’ In tandem with the song’s release, a groundbreaking lyric video is available everywhere today, showcasing custom choreography and interpretive dance performed by some of Nashville’s top dancers.
MusicMetalSucks

Psychosexual’s New Song is “Torture”

Pyschosexual, the new-but-not-new project from former Five Finger Death Punch drummer Jeremy Spencer, have released a new song called “The Torture Never Stops.” And in the words of the all-wise Lionel Hutz (RIP), “Mr. Simpson, this is the most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit against the film The Neverending Story.”
Musicmetalinjection

VEXED Calls Out Gaslighters In New Song "Fake"

Vexed will release their new album Culling Culture on May 21, and are now streaming the new song and music video "Fake". The band states the song is explicitly geared toward people who gaslight others, and its negative affects on its victims. "Being a victim of gaslighting is like mental...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Sam Williams Releases New Song “10-4”

Nashville, TN – Today, Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams shares his new song, “10-4,” the latest offering from Sam’s forthcoming debut album, Glasshouse Children, arriving later this summer. Driven by Sam’s soulful vocals, the soaring, stunning track reflects on the purest idea of love. “10-4” was co-written by Sam and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Lee Ann Womack), and produced by Jaren Johnston (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett). Listen to “10-4” HERE and watch the lyric video HERE.
Musicnextmosh.com

Beartooth release new song “Fed Up”

Ohio hardcore punkers Beartooth have released another new song from their impending ‘Below‘ full-length offering through Red Bull Records (out on June 25th – pre-order). Stream fresh tune “Fed Up” below in official visualizer form. “How about another new jam for ya,” the band comments on social media. ““Fed Up” is available now on all streaming platforms. 🤘”
Musicmxdwn.com

Burial Uncovers Atsmospheric New Song “Dolphinz”

Iconic electronic music producer Burial has released a new single called “Dolphinz,” which is accompanied by the track “Chemz,” on a new split vinyl EP. Both tracks are currently available on Bandcamp. “Dolphinz” is a nine-minute long ambient affair, opening up with whispered vocals before slowly transitioning into a a...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Turnstile Return With New Song ‘Mystery’

Baltimore hardcore outfit Turnstile have returned with their first new music in three years, “Mystery.”. “Mystery” is bookended by a practically ambient flourish of synthesizers, although in between it’s a no-nonsense barrage of chugging power chords, stadium-sized rock drums, and scorching guitar solos. “There’s a clock in my head, is it wrong, is it right?” wonders vocalist Brendan Yates. “I know you’re scared of running out of time/But I’m afraid, too.”
MusicMetalSucks

“Brace” for a New Flotsam and Jetsam Song

The lyrics to Flotsam and Jetsam’s new single, “Brace for Impact,” are next-level silly. They’re basically metal’s answer to the pre-flight safety briefing for people who don’t know how to use a seatbelt and think if the plane goes down whether or not they survive will be almost completely arbitrary.
MusicVulture

New DMX Song Featuring Griselda Crew Out Ahead of Posthumous Album

The latest from DMX is a cross–New York collaboration. “Hood Blues,” the first single off the rapper’s forthcoming posthumous album, Exodus, features the core members of the upstate Griselda crew: Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine. The trio delivers hard-talking, swaggering verses over a ’70s jazz sample, culminating with Yonkers native DMX in the last verse. “I done punk’d more n - - - - - than Ashton Kutcher,” he raps in his signature rasp, referencing Kutcher’s MTV show. Benny previously teased the track on TikTok in February with a video of himself and DMX listening to the song. The Griselda features are just a few of many on Exodus, out on May 28; the album also features producer Swizz Beatz, the LOX, Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys, Usher, and Bono, among others. Exodus arrives over a month after DMX’s death on April 9. At the time, Westside posted a clip of DMX confirming the Griselda feature on his new album. “They’ll NEVER be another X, nothing but respect and Thank you,” Westside wrote on Instagram.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PESTILENCE Releases Music Video For New Song 'Deificvs'

Dutch death metal veterans PESTILENCE will release their ninth album titled "Exitivm" on June 25 via Agonia Records. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Deificvs", can be seen below. The clip was directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz of the Grupa 13 production house (KREATOR, BEHEMOTH, AMON AMARTH), with costumes by Prepostevolution.