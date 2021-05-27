Cancel
Environment

Local nursery replacing inventory after storm

 7 days ago
PLEASANTVIEW, Kan. — A local nursery is working to replenish its stock at one of its satellite stores after Wednesday's weather caused damage to its inventory. Stutzman's Greenhouse stores in McPherson felt the brunt of the severe weather. According to Stutzman's, large hail shredded nearly all plants in McPherson. Ben Miller of Stutzman's says the hail was the size of baseballs and was still melting on the fabric roof Thursday afternoon.

