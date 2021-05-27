PBSForTheArts Artist Spotlight

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – Competitive swimming has been a hallmark of high school athletics along the Lakeshore. That legacy is featured in a new documentary, “Water is My Sky,” which is a labor of love for Holland High graduate Brian Tremml. “It’s a feature documentary about the world of elite, competitive swimming,” he said on “WHTC Morning News” during a Wednesday interview. “During my time in Holland growing up, swimming was the activity that I devoted most of my free time to. I swam for Holland High and went on to swim at the University of Iowa, so I embarked on creating a film that would portray the sport in a way that I thought was true to it.”