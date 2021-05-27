Cancel
Kate Mccue

The First Big Cruise Ship Is Approved to Sail from a US port

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 7 days ago

Great news for cruise lovers! The CDC just gave approval for the first big cruise ship to sail from a U.S. port. In a one-line reveal by Celebrity...

www.johnnyjet.com
Posted by
AFP

Major cruise lines to restart voyages for vaccinated passengers

Three giants of the cruise industry will return to the seas within weeks, with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday becoming the latest to announce its US ships will set sail starting in early August. After a year of crippling losses, Carnival and Royal Caribbean said late last week their first post-pandemic cruises will set sail in July, after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month gave the green light to allow trips with passengers and crew who received Covid-19 vaccinations. "We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the US. We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska," Harry Sommer, chief of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a "no sail order" to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.
Royal Caribbean has officially received the blessing to begin simulated cruises from the U.S. this summer. The cruise line announced Tuesday that it got approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to host a simulated cruise on the ship Freedom of the Seas June 20-22. The CDC approval letter posted to Facebook by Royal Caribbean CEO Michael Bayley didn’t say from which port the ship will be sailing.
