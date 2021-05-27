Cancel
Lions DC Aaron Glenn sees path for Tracy Walker to become team's ball-hawking safety

The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 7 days ago
ALLEN PARK -- Tracy Walker was coming off a career-best season this time last year, looking like one of Detroit’s defensive cornerstones to build around for the future. He led the team with 103 tackles in 13 games, intercepting one pass and getting his hands on another eight. Walker struggled last season, losing his starting position to Will Harris in camp, then never fully recovering even when his playing time returned. He finished with four passes defended and 74 tackles, ranking 78th among safeties per Pro Football Focus. Walker and more than 80 teammates have been back on the field for Organized Team Activities this week at the team’s practice facility.

