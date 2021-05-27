On Life and Love After 50: Characteristics of Potential Mates

I have now been part of Ministerial Alliances for 51 years minus 9 years as a U.S. Army Chaplain, and even those years was a type of an alliance of clergy as I was considered a Protestant Chaplain and worked beside Roman Catholic priests. I have never felt I was the isolated Lutheran pastor in a community and have always felt a close connection with whoever was my fellow Methodist pastor. All these years, working with others has given me a heightened sense of cooperation among clergy and churches. From this I have enjoyed in Beeville five church activities, Martin Luther King events, partnering with churches for Habitat for Humanity and being a part of Lions Clubs for a number of years. It has allowed me to sit on the stage with my brothers and sisters in Christ to honor graduating high school seniors and being part of Veterans’ Day activities. I share all of this because it speaks about pastors as part of institutional unity of Christ’s Church.