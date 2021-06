HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you like model trains or are thinking about getting into the hobby, this weekend may have something for you. The Central Kansas Model Railroad Club of Hutchinson is hosting the Center of the Nation Model Railroad Expo this weekend. The event will be at the Pride of Kansas building on the fairgrounds. More than 100 vendor tables will be on-hand along with several working layouts that will let you see how model railroading works, or give you ideas on how to improve your own layout.