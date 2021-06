FARMVILLE, Va. – March Madness? More like May Madness. In a showdown between two of the top three softball teams in the Big South, Longwood (26-25, 14-6 Big South) used a suicide squeeze from Madison Blair and a one-hitter from Sydney Backstrom to take game one from USC Upstate 2-1 and followed with a walk-off sacrifice fly by Mason Basdikis to win game two 9-8 in extra innings and sweep a Saturday doubleheader over the Spartans at Lancer Field.