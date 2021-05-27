newsbreak-logo
Five myths about qualified immunity

By Nancy La Vigne, Marc Levin
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, passed by the House in March, faces opposition in the Senate because of a provision to eliminate a legal doctrine called “qualified immunity.” Critics say it shields police officers from personal liability for their actions, while supporters call it essential to officers’ ability to do their job. There are strong arguments for and against qualified immunity, but its implications for police accountability are complex and poorly understood.

MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Qualified immunity must be ended across the board

In July 2016, Cleveland police officers stopped a 20-year-old Black man named Shase Howse. According to Howse, police slammed him to the ground, struck him twice in the back of his neck while he was trying to enter his own home, and took him to jail. Howse subsequently sued the police officers for using excessive force. But because of a judicially created doctrine called qualified immunity, the officers were not held accountable. In all too many cases like these, justice could have been served, if it were not for qualified immunity.
MinoritiesBrookings Institution

7 myths about “defunding the police” debunked

Policing in the U.S. is a highly politicized issue with a history intertwined with racial and class-based struggle. During the summer of 2020, no issue was debated more than the subject of defunding the police. The phrase “defund the police” (DTP) became a rallying cry for the progressive left. Yet, while the movement gained considerable news coverage, the two major political parties, media, and major presidential candidates labeled defunding the police as an unrealistic demand.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Congressional Democrats Waffle on Qualified Immunity

Conjured into existence decades ago by the Supreme Court, qualified immunity shields government employees from federal civil rights claims unless their alleged misconduct has been ruled unconstitutional in a previous case. Last June, House Democrats appeared to side with activists who argued the doctrine needed to go when they voted unanimously for the Justice in Policing Act, which would have abolished qualified immunity for law enforcement officials. Now that they're in charge, some of those same Democrats are waffling.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | ‘Qualified immunity’ often misconstrued or misstated

The concept of qualified immunity for government officials is often misconstrued by people who either do not understand it or want to use it to support their agenda. Evidence of this would be a letter writer’s erroneous statements to the Sentinel that it protects cops from criminal liability and keeps us from holding them accountable. The Supreme Court established the doctrine of qualified immunity to protect government employees from vexatious civil litigants. It shields government officials and their employers from frivolous lawsuits designed to thwart their actions unless that action violates a clearly established statutory or constitutional right. It does not shield cops from lawsuits should they violate their agency policy or existing law, and it has absolutely nothing to do with criminal law or holding government employees accountable for criminal behavior.
Congress & CourtsSand Hills Express

Progressives insist ending qualified immunity must be part of police reform

House progressives are insisting that ending qualified immunity for law enforcement officers must be part of any final police reform package. Overhauling the practice, which shields government officials including police officers from lawsuits, remains a major sticking point in bipartisan congressional negotiations over the legislation. Ten House Democrats, led by...
Richmond, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

To Remember George Floyd, Demand an End to Qualified Immunity

To Remember George Floyd, Demand an End to Qualified Immunity. Richmond, Virginia—Today marks exactly one year since four Minnesota police officers—Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao—murdered George Floyd. After apprehending Floyd for the suspicion of using counterfeit money, Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. Floyd’s last cries for his mother and “I can’t breathe” served as a lightning rod for a summer of protests across the country. But for Black and Brown communities, who experience racist police violence every day, it was just another tragedy in a long line of injustice their community has witnessed at the hands of racist police. As we mark the anniversary of another senseless death, we must come together to abolish qualified immunity and demand police accountability.
Albany, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Albany's next front in police reform: Repealing 'qualified immunity'

May 22—Police-reform advocates hope state lawmakers can push through another major change — repealing the "qualified immunity" doctrine that has long frustrated attempts to sue police officers for civil rights violations. With less than a month left in this year's legislative session, advocates are talking up a bill that would...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Reason.com

The Fear That Abolishing Qualified Immunity Would Expose Cops to Ruinous Personal Liability Is a Big Fat Red Herring

A year after George Floyd's death, Congress is still mulling reforms that could help prevent such horrifying abuses of police power. A major sticking point is restricting or abolishing qualified immunity, the court-invented doctrine that shields police officers from liability when the rights they are accused of violating were not "clearly established" at the time. The debate about qualified immunity has been dominated by Republican warnings that the threat of ruinous personal liability would have a chilling effect on legitimate policing. But that concern, it turns out, is a big fat red herring, because cops almost never pay a dime in damages even when courts rule against them.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Police reform fight hinges on qualified immunity

A partisan divide over the legal doctrine shielding police officers from civil lawsuits is one of the last major obstacles to Congress striking a deal on a comprehensive policing reform bill. Ending what’s known as qualified immunity has been the chief policy goal of advocates for police reform in the...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Progressives dig in their heels on cops’ qualified immunity

With Nicholas Wu and Brakkton Booker. FIRST IN HUDDLE: A group of House progressives led by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) has told congressional leadership that a provision eliminating qualified immunity is a must-have in police reform negotiations, according to our Recast colleagues Brakkton Booker and Maya King, who first got word about this latest push.