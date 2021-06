Enjoy some fresh air and get your daily dose of Vitamin D with this helpful guide to all things outdoor in Huntsville, Madison, and North Alabama. Fishing, hiking, camping, and that’s just the start! Parents in Huntsville were hanging outdoors long before it became fashionable (and necessary) because our community is full of opportunities to enjoy sun and fun with kids. Playgrounds, area farms that are open to the public, ziplines, disc golf courses and more. If it’s outside and family-friendly it’s in this guide.