Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County Zoo celebrates 50th birthday with opening of new entrance

By KWCH Staff, Hailey Tucker
KWCH.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo on Thursday, May 27, 2021 celebrated its 50th birthday with the opening of its new entry complex, “as well as a few other announcements to commemorate its first 50 years. Zoobilee, the zoo’s biggest fundraiser, returns Sept. 11 after taking off last...

www.kwch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
Sedgwick County, KS
Lifestyle
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Animals#Sharks#Electric Car#Memorial Day#Exhibit Space#Event Space#Kan#The Sedgwick County Zoo#Asian#Electric Cp Huntington#Event Details#Square Footage#Snow Leopards#Elephants#Openings#Amur Leopards#Cat#Returns#Field Trip Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cats
Related
Clearwater, KStsnews.com

Mobile vaccine stops set for Cheney, Clearwater

The Sedgwick County Health Department will have mobile vaccine sites at two local places next week.Walk-ins are welcome, and no appointment is needed.Vaccines will be available 3-7 p.m. Monday in Cheney at the Cheney Fire Department, 525 N. Main Street.Vaccines will be available 2-4 p.m. Wednesday in Clearwater at the Clearwater Senior Center, 921 E. Janet.The vaccines are available to any person at least 12 years old.Local pharmacies in Cheney, Clearwater and Conway Springs have been providing vaccines as well.The health department has reduced the hours of the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main in Wichita, the site of the old central library. Hours are now 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 4 p.m. Saturday. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone age 16 or older without an appointment. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine will be available by appointment as supplies allow. It is for adults age 18 and older.The county has expanded hours at its COVID-19 sampling site. If you need to be tested, the hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The new hours took effect this week.