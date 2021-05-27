newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Garden Club gets together again

By Staff Report
farmvilleherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe members of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club met at Charley’s Waterfront Café Tuesday, May 18. Following the luncheon and the annual business meeting, members shared fun and laughter playing “Yankee Swap” and visiting. It was the first indoor meeting the club had held in more than a year due to COVID-19. Pictured from the left are, seated, Judy O’Steen, Vicki Morris, Becky Kelly, Melanie Anderson and Dr. Barbara Smith. Standing: standing, Brenda Puryear, Helen Smith, Catherine Clark, Suzanne Anderson, Emma Batts, Frankie Sandford and Betty Coleman.

farmvilleherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Barbara Smith#Fun#Charley#Yankee Swap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Franklin County, TNHerald Chronicle

FC Garden Club wins Deep South Garden Club awards

For the past year, the Franklin County Garden Club has been instrumental in improving Clark Memorial School's grounds and initiating a new facelift. Following the improvement at the school, the club applied for awards. The Franklin County Garden Club won two awards with the Deep South Garden Club (comprised of...
Moultrie, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Moultrie Garden Club makes wreaths

May 28—MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Magnolia Garden Club recently met at Faye Rowe's home. The members divided into work groups and created door wreaths made from grape vines. Mary Phillips furnished the material from her pruned grape vines. Each member used different dried plants, flowers, pine cones and blooming silk flowers to form each wreath.
PoliticsPosted by
Record-Journal

Kensington Garden Club spruces up local monuments

Members of the Kensington Garden Club gathered Monday, May 17 to plant annuals at Volunteer Park and at the Worthington Ridge Monument, along with the Civil War Monument. Plantings at Volunteer Park included pollinators such as cosmos, zinnias and petunias. Pink azaleas and new bunting was donated by the club and placed around the gazebo. Meanwhile, red and white geraniums were planted at the Worthington Ridge and Civil War monuments.
Saint Charles, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Pottawatomie Garden Club to host 2021 Garden Walk June 26

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will be hosting its biennial garden walk on Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five lovely gardens on St. Charles' east side will be featured. From swimming pools to waterfalls, lush natural perennials to stunning hardscapes, these gardens will delight and give inspiration to all who visit them.
Home & GardenRenna Media

Lincoln School Starts First Ever Garden Club

Lincoln School in Garwood is excited to offer their first ever Garden Club. This socially distanced, outdoor, hands-on club was offered to any student in 4th or 5th Grade and the response was overwhelming. So many students wanted to get into the dirt that the school offered up two sessions of the club to meet for the Spring term.
Hillsboro, OHTimes Gazette

Hillsboro Garden Club holds meeting

Vice President Judith Stinvender welcomed everyone present to the May 25 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club. After the meeting was called to order, the members stood for the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “God Bless America,” led by Ed Davis. Nancy Baldwin distributed a short pop quiz on the...
Port Jefferson, NYgreaterlongisland.com

Village comes together to build community garden in Port Jefferson

Volunteers teamed up last weekend to help construct Port Jefferson’s new community garden at Beach Street Parkland. Alongside groups like Hometown Hope and Port Jeff Rotary Club, residents assembled garden boxes, put in posts, dug trenches, and moved soil among other various tasks. The garden is a pilot project approved...
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Garden Club of Woodbridge Beautification Group

Spring is here and so is the Garden Club of Woodbridge Civic Beautification group. The Civic Beautification group maintains the gardens at the Woodbridge Library, the herb garden at the Darling House, the Massaro butterfly garden, and the Adella Baldwin Stuart Garden at the corner of Meetinghouse Lane and Center Road. Each Thursday from April through the end of October the gardeners enjoy getting their hands in the dirt, and develop friendships through a shared goal.
Laurel, MSleader-call.com

Council of Garden Clubs installs new officers

The Council of Garden Clubs of Laurel and Jones County recently had its installation of new officers for 2021-23. The council meets the first Wednesday of each month in the Mason Room of the Laurel-Jones County Library. The objective of the organization is to coordinate the interests of the garden clubs of Laurel and the area to stimulate the knowledge and interest in the art of gardening and to cooperate with other organizations in promoting an interest in horticulture, conservation and beautification. The Council selects a Yard of the Month and participates in activities such as Totally Tots at the Laurel and Ellisville libraries, the Tour of Homes, Arbor Day and numerous other projects in Laurel/Jones County. From left, Kay Guy (treasurer), Stephanie Harris (reporter), Barbara Sauls (parliamentarian), Pam Ward (historian), Anita Gambrell (recording secretary), Pam Olglesby (corresponding secretary), Becky Brewer (outgoing president), Evelyn Poole (2nd vice president), Pam Smith (1st vice president) and Bette Green (president). Billie Graham inducted the new officers.
Agawam, MAthereminder.com

Agawam Garden Club to host annual plant sale

AGAWAM – The Agawam Garden Club will have their annual plant sale on June 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Feeding Hills Congregational Church. This is the club’s first in-person event back since the shutdown in March 2020. “The board has met a couple of times via Zoom...
Pepperell, MALowell Sun

Pepperell Garden Club plant sale: A flowering success

PEPPERELL – Garden Club members would like to thank everyone who attended the annual plant sale at the Albert Harris/Pepperell Senior Center last weekend. The plant lovers were very patient in the long line as they waited for the 8 a.m. start of the sale so that the members could finish setting up.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown: M.V. Garden Club

This weekend was a mix of emotions. We ventured to Natick to lay our Mimi to rest next to my father-in-law, John Casey, on Saturday in a very short but sweet service. It brought up different emotions for all of us. Of course, there was sadness. Mimi was a big part of all of our lives. Because it was in Natick, there was a lot of nostalgia about Don’s childhood and surprise for all the changes that have happened over the years. I had an appreciation and awareness for how amazing the Island community, where everyone turns out for funeral services because so many of us still know each other. Mimi wanted a small private service so it was exactly what she wanted but at the same time, I felt like even a small private service on the Island is always more people because there is a closeness here that is still a part of so many of us, even now with so many “new” Island residents. I do wonder, though, how much longer that close-knit community will exist here. The times, they are a-changin’.
Richmond, TXFort Bend Herald

Garden Club meets for the first time in 2021Garden Club hostessesThanks for your service

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, the members of the Garden Club of Richmond happily met in the garden sunroom of the Moore Home after a year of virtual meetings. It was just in time for club president and meeting hostess, Keely Knipling, to thank her officers for their year of service and welcome the next term’s officers. Her cohostesses, Deidre Doggett, Mike Greenwood, Rennie Knipling, Ruthanne Mefford, Dorothy Ruehman, and Courtney Raska along with Knipling served the club a delicious luncheon of Mrs. R. M. Darst’s (past garden club president in 1937) chilled gazpacho soup, chicken salad and bread rounds, fruit salad, trail mix, and floral themed decorated cupcakes. A special treat for the ladies’ viewing was a slide show of many of the members, past and present, attending the 75th club anniversary celebration.
Williamson, WVWilliamson Daily News

Wildwood Garden Club to host annual Flower Show

WILLIAMSON — After having to cancel in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Williamson Wildwood Garden Club is moving forward with plans to host the annual Flower Show once again this year. The show is currently scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Williamson Farmer’s Market...
Hammond, LAHammond Daily Star

Garden club members win with arrangement

Caladiums was the topic for Hammond Garden Club’s May meeting featuring speaker Cindy Moran, president of the Baton Rouge Garden Club and member of the American Begonia Society. She will be our next District Director. She spoke to us about caladiums because it is one of the plants she knows...
Marlton, MDthesunpapers.com

Garden club of Marlton holds plant sale

The Garden Club of Marlton will hold a plant sale at The John Inskeep House on Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Marlton Garden Tour jointly sponsored by the Evesham Green Team and The Garden Club of Marlton. The rain date is Sunday, June 6, 2021, at the same time.
mountainjackpot.com

Manitou Springs Garden Club Breaks Records While Bringing the Community Together

Members of the Manitou Springs Garden Club did not let the pandemic keep them from working hard to keep the city looking vibrant and alive. The group works tirelessly throughout the late winter and early spring bringing in money that is put back into the community through one fundraiser event per year.
Baldwin, WIbaldwin-bulletin.com

Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club to meet

Baldwin, WI- The monthly meeting of the Botany Belles & Beaus Garden Club will be held on Thursday, May 20th at 6:30 p.m. at the Baldwin Town Hall (2399 90th Ave., Baldwin). As gardening season begins, many of us are looking forward to that first sun ripened homegrown tomato. Join us as Master Gardener, Debbie Barron shares her favorite varieties and tips for successfully raising lots of tomatoes. The public is invited to attend the program and check the club out. Masking and social distancing requested. If you have any questions, please call: 715-698-2981.
Watertown, CTprimepublishers.com

Garden Club Hosts Spring Design Contest

WATERTOWN — Members of the Watertown Garden Club have worked hard creating beautiful spring planters at several locations around Watertown and Oakville. The public can take a look at them at the Watertown Post Office, the Watertown Town Hall, the Oakville Bridge and the Oakville Bus Stop. Everyone is invited to view them all, then pick a favorite and vote. To vote, go to the Garden Club website at watertowngardenclub.org, go to Design Contest, and follow instructions on how to vote for a favorite design. Responses should be received no later than Monday, May 31.
Devine, TXdevinenews.com

Devine Garden Club meeting May 27

The Devine Garden Club’s end-of-the- club year meeting will be held on Thursday, May 27th at 11:30 a.m. This meeting is our special luncheon meeting, so please note the earlier time. All members are asked to bring either a dessert or side dish. Hostesses for this meeting are Elsa Rodrigues...